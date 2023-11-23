Abhishek Bachchan wishes Agastya Nanda aka ‘Archie Andrews’ on his birthday; Navya drops childhood PICS

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, is celebrating his 23rd birthday today. His mom, Shweta Bachchan, and sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, shared some really adorable birthday posts for him a few hours ago. Now, Agastya’s uncle and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has also wished The Archies star on his birthday with a cool post on Instagram!

Abhishek Bachchan’s wish for nephew Agastya Nanda

On Thursday morning, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram to post a throwback picture of young Agastya Nanda. In the picture, he is seen in a blue zipper hoodie and dark sunglasses. Abhishek had a short yet sweet wish for Agastya, who will soon make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 0.

“Happy birthday Archie Andrews! Stay cool,” wrote Abhishek Bachchan, in the caption.

Meanwhile, Agastya’s sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, also dropped some childhood pictures with Agastya to wish the ‘little one’ a happy birthday. In her Instagram stories, she first posted a framed picture that shows a young Navya posing with her brother. She has her hand on his cheek in the adorable picture, while Agastya is seen hiding behind her.

In another picture, Navya is seen holding baby Agastya in her arms. Agastya looks oh-so-adorable with wide eyes, and the expression on his face is priceless! "Happy birthday little one (red heart emoji)," wrote Navya.

A few hours ago, Navya Nanda also posted a few recent, goofy pictures with her brother Agastya. “Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part time therapist, full time irritant & the newest hero in town May every year, but especially this one, be yours Junior!” read her post.

Agastya and Nevya’s mom, Shweta Bachchan, commented on the post and wrote, “I’m going to cry! Stoppppp. Love you Aggie,” while Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart emoji.

Agastya Nanda’s birthday celebration with Suhana Khan

Meanwhile, a video shared by Agastya’s The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja shows Agastya Nanda celebrating his birthday, with Suhana Khan standing next to him. Agastya is seen cutting the birthday cake, while Suhana and others clap for him and sing the birthday song.

