Abhishek Bachchan wishes all his sisters Happy Rakhi from hospital; sister Shweta says 'Missing you loads'

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Abhishek Bachchan shared a major throwback photo wishing his sister Shweta as well as cousin sisters a Happy Rakhi.
22158 reads Mumbai
Abhishek Bachchan has been in the hospital for more than three weeks but the actor has been sharing nothing but positive thoughts with millions of his fans and followers. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Abhishek Bachchan shared a major throwback photo wishing his sister and cousin sisters Happy Rakhi. The photo showed the siblings as kids sitting in order on the floor and gorging on food. While Shweta was on one end, Abhishek seemed to be on the other end and completely engrossed with his meal. 

Wishing his sister Shweta Bachchab Nanda, cousin sister Naina Bachchan, Namrita Bachchan and Nilima, he wrote, "Happy Rakhi to the best sisters. I love you all. Please don’t kill me for posting this photo. @shwetabachchan @nainabachchan @namritabachchan Nilima." Shweta loved the photo and replied, "Love you AB missing you loads." Farah Khan Kunder also left a comment which read, "Awwwwww .. lucky boy having so many to spoil u." 

Check out the photo below: 

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also separately shared a childhood picture of herself and Abhishek and wished him to get well soon. She wrote, "Couldn’t have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you - (Been soo long I’m even missing your lectures) Get well, Get back home!" 

Check It Out: 

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan discharged after testing negative for COVID 19; Abhishek Bachchan to remain in hospital

While Abhishek Bachchan continues to remain in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus on 11 July, Amitabh Bachchan returned home on Sunday, 2 August, after being hospitalised for more than three weeks.   

Credits :Pinkvilla

