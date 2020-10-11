Abhishek Bachchan wishes dad 'the OG' Amitabh Bachchan on 78th birthday as he shares Big B's childhood pic

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday, Abhishek Bachchan dug out a childhood photo of Big B from the family's archives and shared it with millions of his fans.

While Bollywood celebs made sure they had their wishes prepared for Amitabh Bachchan's birthday and flooded social media as soon as the clock struck 12, the legendary actor's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram on Sunday evening to wish his father. On the occasion of Amitabh's 78th birthday, Abhishek dug out a childhood photo of Big B from the family's archives and shared it with millions of his fans.

The vintage photo shows Big B as an adorable toddler sitting in front of the camera and giggling. Wearing a white kurta pyjama the major throwback photo is definitely a treasure. Sharing the picture, Abhishek called his dad his 'hero'. He wrote, "Happy birthday B!!!#theOG #MyHero #78 Love you,Pa."

Check out Abhishek's birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan:

On his 78th birthday, Amitabh Bachchan was snapped outside his residence on Sunday as he took a walk. The street was lined up with posters and banners wishing the actor. A few fans also turned up outside his residence and wished the actor. Apart from that, there was also a steady flow of floral bouquets arriving at his residence.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday: Flowers, banners and fans gather outside Big B's Mumbai home; See Photos

Scores of Bollywood actors wished Big B on this special day. took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of the star and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN SIR…Thank you for always inspiring us. We are blessed to have witnessed some of your finest performances. You are truly a legend.”

R Madhavan's birthday wish read, “A Legend, an inspiration, an institution unto himself, the one man whose feet I want to touch every time I meet him but he always engulfs me in the biggest warmest hug. Gods bless you with a long healthy and a Happy life AMITJI. I will spend my life trying to emulate you. @amitabhbachchan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR.”

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×