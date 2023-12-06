Abhishek Bachchan wishes 'favorite' Navya Naveli Nanda on birthday; Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and more shower love

Navya Naveli Nanda, a successful businessperson and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter is celebrating her 26th birthday today on December 6, and on this special occasion, her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and close friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor sent her special wishes.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes Navya Naveli Nanda on birthday

Today as Amitabh Bachchan’s grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda celebrates her 26th birthday, her uncle Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a share a childhood picture of the birthday girl and wishing Navya, he wrote. “This little Munchkin has become a lady. Happy birthday, Navya! #MamusFavourite @navyananda.”

HAVE A LOOK:

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor extend heartfelt birthday wishes to Navya Naveli Nanda

Apart from Navya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan, she also got birthday wishes from her close friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself along with the birthday girl Navya Naveli Nanda in the middle and Ananya Panday. The girls were wearing traditional outfits in the picture along with minimal makeup. Wishing Navya, she wrote, “Birthday girllll. Love you @navyananda,” along with a pink heart emoji.

Ananya Panday on her Instagram story shared a picture of Navya and wrote, “The best girl ever!!! Happy birthday my Navli @navyananda queen of the table and everything else always.”

Shanaya Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle to wish her “bestie” Navya and wrote. “Happy birthday bestie @navyananda,” and added two red heart emojis.

Advertisement

HAVE A LOOK:

Navya Nanda cheers for Agastya Nanda ahead of film’s premier night

Navya Naveli Nanda posted a cute throwback photo on her Instagram stories featuring Agastya Nanda giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek. She had written, “Archie's big day tomorrow (heart emoji).”

In another sweet throwback photo, Agastya and Navya are happily posing, all smiles, making the picture absolutely adorable! She wrote, “1 day to premier night. Let's do this, junior.”

The Archies is scheduled for a Netflix release on December 7, and the movie's cast has been actively promoting it. The release of songs like Va Va Voom, Sunoh, Dhishoom Dhishoom, and more by the creators has heightened fans' curiosity about the film.

ALSO READ: The Archies celeb review: How did Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and more find Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor-Agastya Nanda's film?