Abhishek Bachchan wishes 'Maa' Jaya Bachchan on their birthday with a vintage pic, Navya Nanda sends love to '

Jaya Bachchan, the iconic veteran actress with an incredible film career has been an inspiration for many. An extremely fascinating actress who is the flag bearer of reinforcing a natural style of acting in both art and mainstream films. Jaya Bachchan turned 74 today and on her birthday, Abhishek Bachchan posted a throwback picture of her on Instagram. In the picture, the actress looked beautiful as she accessorised her hair with flowers. Abhishek further captioned the post, "Happy Birthday, Ma. Love you."

Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter also penned a beautiful wish for her. Navya Naveli Nanda took to social media and shared a story of her nani Jaya's vintage picture. On top of the picture she wrote, "Happy Birthday Nani" followed by a red heart.

Since her debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's directorial Mahanagar, there was no looking back for extremely-talented Jaya Bachchan. Honoured with Padma Shri, nine Filmfare Awards, along with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to films, the actress is a phenomenal woman.

Speaking of Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda co-founded Aara Health and even began an NGO project with the name Project Naveli. The diva also plans to join her father's business. Navya did her graduation from New York's Fordham University. While Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the movie Dasvi, in which he played the role of an incarcerated politician who attempts to clear his 10th-grade examinations while in prison. The movie is streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinemas.

