Share your Lockdown Story
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan wishes mother Jaya Bachchan on her birthday: Although you are away, we are thinking of you

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "VerifiedAs every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma"
3041 reads Mumbai
Abhishek Bachchan wishes mother Jaya Bachchan on her birthday: Although you are away, we are thinking of youAbhishek Bachchan wishes mother Jaya Bachchan on her birthday: Although you are away, we are thinking of you
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan turns 72 today, however, she is away from family as the veteran is stuck in New Delhi amid the ongoing lockdown due to Coronavirus. However, it looks like son Abhishek Bachchan did not want to miss out on the chance to send out all the love to his mother on her birthday despite the fact that she is so far and hence, he took to social media to send her all the love. Technology has been helping us all stay sane and connected with everyone, and so, here's some more of it too.

Abhishek took to social media as he shared a smiling photo of his mother and in fact, also wrote a little something for her to wish her in style. He also mentioned how her being away does not change much because they are all still missing her and thinking about her. He wrote, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!"

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for Jaya Bachchan right here:

Meanwhile, on Sunday, as the world lit up with diyas, candles, torches and all things bright during the 9 baje 9 minute activity, we did come across a photo of the Abhishek along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement