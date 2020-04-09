Abhishek Bachchan wishes mother Jaya Bachchan on her birthday: Although you are away, we are thinking of you

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "VerifiedAs every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma"

Bollywood actress turns 72 today, however, she is away from family as the veteran is stuck in New Delhi amid the ongoing lockdown due to Coronavirus. However, it looks like son Abhishek Bachchan did not want to miss out on the chance to send out all the love to his mother on her birthday despite the fact that she is so far and hence, he took to social media to send her all the love. Technology has been helping us all stay sane and connected with everyone, and so, here's some more of it too.

Abhishek took to social media as he shared a smiling photo of his mother and in fact, also wrote a little something for her to wish her in style. He also mentioned how her being away does not change much because they are all still missing her and thinking about her. He wrote, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!"

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for Jaya Bachchan right here:

Meanwhile, on Sunday, as the world lit up with diyas, candles, torches and all things bright during the 9 baje 9 minute activity, we did come across a photo of the Abhishek along with and daughter .

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More