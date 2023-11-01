Abhishek Bachchan wishes wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 50th birthday; shares stunning PIC

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the ideal couples of Bollywood. The pair have now been married for over 16 years and are proud parents to a girl, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya is celebrating her 50th birthday today, which coincides with Karwa Chauth. On the occasion, several heartfelt wishes poured in for the actress from left, right, and center. Nonetheless, the best one has to be from the loving husband, Abhishek.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday

On Wednesday, a while back, Abhishek Bachchan took to her Instagram to wish his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 50th birthday. The actor shared a stunning monochromatic picture of his gorgeous wife to post the birthday wish.

The actor captioned the post, “Happy Birthday!” (accompanied by a red heart and a nazar amulet emoji).

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif wishes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday

The post shared by Abhishek Bachchan grabbed the attention of many. Even the Fighter actress Katrina Kaif shared a birthday wish as she wrote, “Happy birthday” (accompanied by a red-heart emoji). Several fans, too, flooded the comments section with their heartfelt wishes for Aish.

About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday celebrations

Notably, in order to make her birthday even more special, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen visiting Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. She was accompanied by her mother, Brindya Rai, and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

In addition to this, the trio also attended an event organized for cancer patients. The Devdas actress cut the cake with the cancer patients. As per the video surfaced on social media, the actress cut the cake and fed it to her mother and daughter, Aaradhya. Furthermore, the paps requested the star kid to feed cake to her mother, but the actress refused to do so as she was fasting for Karwa Chauth.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s work front

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s professional front, the actress yet again captivated the audience with her comeback project after four years with the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. The film marked her another remarkable collaboration with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The actress was seen essaying an antagonist in the role of Pazhuvoor Ilaiya Rani Nandini Devi.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen alongside Saiyami Kher in R Balki’s sports drama Ghoomer.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aaradhya Bachchan heaps praise on mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; lauds actor's efforts as ‘incredible’