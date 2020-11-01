Abhishek Bachchan wishes 'wifey' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 47th birthday: May you always smile & be happy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 47th birthday on 1st November 2020. The latest individual to wish the actress is her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

The very beautiful has turned a year older on November 1, 2020, and wishes have been poured on her from everywhere. Numerous fans and celebs from the film fraternity have sent their birthday wishes to the glamorous diva on social media. Right from to , and , everyone has taken to their personal handles and wished Aishwarya. The stunning beauty has turned 47 on Sunday and is undoubtedly aging like fine wine!

The latest celeb to wish Aish is none other than her husband Abhishek Bachchan. The actor has shared a lovely picture with her as he writes, “Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you. The couple looks adorable in the picture as they pose happily for the camera. Aishwarya looks ravishing in an embellished yellow traditional outfit while Abhishek, on the other hand, dons a white kurta pajama.

Check out the post below:

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 and are now the doting parents of Aaradhya. They are among the most adorable and beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. Talking about the actress, she will reportedly feature in a biopic on Binodini Dasi that has been backed by Pradeep Sarkar. She will also star in the movie Ponniyin Selvan that has been helmed by Mani Ratnam. Reports suggest that it will go on floors next year.

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

