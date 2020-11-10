Abhishek Bachchan on working with Anurag Basu in Ludo: Dada & I prefer silences in our scenes

Abhishek Bachchan opened up about working with Anurag Basu for the first time in Ludo. Here’s what the actor said.

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ludo that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The Guru star has collaborated with Anurag Basu for the first time and the actor is all praises for his direction. In the forthcoming multi-starrer film, Junior Bachchan will be seen playing the role of a kidnapper Bittu and the actor has gone to every length to get into the skin of his role. With just two days left for Ludo's release, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his next.

Recently, in an interview with Mid-Day, the Dhoom star opened up about working with Anurag Basu and said that he followed his lead and his style of creating the work on the set was quite refreshing. The news portal quoted him as saying, “I followed his lead. I liked that I didn't have to rattle off pages of dialogues. Dada prefers silences in his scenes, as do I. He doesn't like his actors to be overly prepared; he wants them to react instinctively to the situation he creates.” He added, “It's a departure from the way we work currently, which involves extensive rehearsals. That way, when you come on the set, the goal is to execute. But Dada likes to create the work on the set, which is refreshing.”

Further talking about working with child artist Inayat Verma in the film, Abhishek opined that he thoroughly enjoys working with kids and working with Inayat was like collaborating with a “veteran”. He added, “We have a preconceived notion that one needs patience when working with kids, but that's not true.” On a related note, Ludo that focuses on four equally intriguing stories which intersect at some point will release on the digital platform on November 12. Read Also: Abhishek Bachchan talks about not hosting a Diwali party this year: Who hosts parties at a time like this?

