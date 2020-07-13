  1. Home
Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe co star Amit Sadh tests negative: The only time I say happily I am negative

On Sunday, Amit Sadh had announced that he will be undertaking a Covid 19 test as a precautionary measure.
Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe co star Amit Sadh tests negative: The only time I say happily I am negative
Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh took to Twitter to announce that he has been tested negative for coronavirus. On Sunday, the actor had announced that he will be undertaking a Covid 19 test as a precautionary measure as the duo used to dub in the same studio for their web show which released last Friday. 

Taking to Twitter, Amit said, "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength !" For the unversed, Abhishek and Amit were spotted on several occasions in the last 10 days as they used to meet to dub their web show. 

The actor had tweeted on Sunday, "Hi all, Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, however will get a precautionary Covid19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery." Take a look: 

As for Abhishek Bachchan, the actor is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with his father Amitabh Bachchan as they both were tested positive on Saturday. Abhishek also confirmed on Sunday that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughetr Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested positive for coronavirus. However, the mother-daughter duo will continue to remain quarantined at home. Rest of the family members Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her kids Agastya and Navya have tested negative.  

