Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe co star Amit Sadh to undergo COVID 19 test since they dubbed together last week

Now, in latest developments, Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh has revealed that he will be getting tested today as a precautionary measure.
The news of Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan being tested positive for coronavirus has not only caused a minor scare, but also sent their fans and netizens into an overdrive. After the father-son duo tweeted that they had tested positive for the virus, wishes for them quickly started pouring in from fans all over the world as well as from Bollywood personalities. Big B and Abhishek are currently in the hospital and their closed family members have also undergone tests. 

Now, in latest developments, Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh has revealed that he will be getting tested today. For the unversed, Abhishek and Amit were spotted on several occasions in the last 10 days as they used to meet to dub their web show which released on Friday. 

Taking to social media, Amit said, "Hi all, Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, however will get a precautionary Covid19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery." Take a look: 

Meanwhile, the dubbing studio where the duo were recording for season two of Breathe, also has been temporarily shut. Trade Analyst Komal Nahta had tweeted about the same. He wrote, "Sound N Vision dubbing studio closed temporarily as Abhishek Bachchan had, just a few days back, dubbed there for his web series, ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’." Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan's health is currently stable with mild symptoms. 

