Abhishek Bachchan's challenge to critics: Do what Aishwarya Rai does

Abhishek Bachchan has always been vocal about his love and admiration for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a recent interview, the actor highlighted the difference between ‘massy’ and ‘realistic’ acting. Abhishek mentioned that while both require elite skill sets, critics often tend to look down upon commercial acting. But he believes that commercial acting isn’t easy other. While talking about the same, Abhishek Bachchan brought up various examples, and lauded Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dance skills, while challenging the critics to try and pull off her brilliant dance moves.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Abhishek Bachchan said that a lot of his colleagues have managed to strike a balance between commercial and realistic acting, and that it is not easy. “Please don’t be mistaken, there is an elite skill set required to pull that off. A lot of the time, we look down upon commercial acting, it’s not easy. I dare anybody to do what Rajini uncle does. It’s not possible, that’s why there’s only one Rajinikanth.” He further added that Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and many other actors have mastered the balance between mainstream acting and realism.

Abhishek challenged critics to ‘dance in Alaska in -30 degrees in a chiffon saree’ and that if they manage to do so, he’ll be very impressed. Further mentioning how difficult it is, he also dared them to try and ace dance moves as gracefully as Aishwarya and Madhuri Dixit did in Nimbooda Nimbooda. “You do ‘Nimbooda Nimbooda’ like Aishwarya did, or you do Devdas and pull it off with that kind of élan and grace that Aishwarya and Madhuri did. Try and do it, it’s not easy,” he said.