Abhishek Bachchan's challenge to critics: Do what Aishwarya Rai does
In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan hyped up his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dancing skills, and challenged critics to try and pull off her dance moves with the gracefulness that she has.
Abhishek Bachchan has always been vocal about his love and admiration for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a recent interview, the actor highlighted the difference between ‘massy’ and ‘realistic’ acting. Abhishek mentioned that while both require elite skill sets, critics often tend to look down upon commercial acting. But he believes that commercial acting isn’t easy other. While talking about the same, Abhishek Bachchan brought up various examples, and lauded Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dance skills, while challenging the critics to try and pull off her brilliant dance moves.
Abhishek Bachchan is all praise for wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
In an interview with Galatta Plus, Abhishek Bachchan said that a lot of his colleagues have managed to strike a balance between commercial and realistic acting, and that it is not easy. “Please don’t be mistaken, there is an elite skill set required to pull that off. A lot of the time, we look down upon commercial acting, it’s not easy. I dare anybody to do what Rajini uncle does. It’s not possible, that’s why there’s only one Rajinikanth.” He further added that Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and many other actors have mastered the balance between mainstream acting and realism.
Abhishek challenged critics to ‘dance in Alaska in -30 degrees in a chiffon saree’ and that if they manage to do so, he’ll be very impressed. Further mentioning how difficult it is, he also dared them to try and ace dance moves as gracefully as Aishwarya and Madhuri Dixit did in Nimbooda Nimbooda. “You do ‘Nimbooda Nimbooda’ like Aishwarya did, or you do Devdas and pull it off with that kind of élan and grace that Aishwarya and Madhuri did. Try and do it, it’s not easy,” he said.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s relationship
Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya, in 2011. A few days ago, on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday, Abhishek shared a special post on Instagram, sharing a still from her debut movie Iruvar, and penned a sweet message for her.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work front
Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, which also starred Trisha Krishnan in the lead role. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows season 2, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.
