Abhishek Bachchan's classic reply to a troll who called him 'jobless' will win your heart

Abhishek Bachchan gracefully replied to a troll who attempted to shame him on Thursday.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is well known for his roles in films such as Raavan, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Delhi-6 and others, has shut down a troll with his classic reply. The troll attempted to shame his career. On Wednesday, the Centre gave a green signal to cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, as a part of the Unlock 5 guidelines. They will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacities. Reacting to the same, an excited Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter and wrote, "The best news of the week." On the same post, a hater commented: "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?"

Abhishek gracefully replied to the troll, he wrote: "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's befitting reply to a troll:

Earlier, Abhishek responded to a user who took a dig at the actor for his 2008 superhero film Drona. The user asked Abhishek how he got his other films after Drona. Here's how the Guru actor responded, "I didn't. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy."

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the web show Breathe: Into The Shadows. He will be next seen in a film titled The Big Bull, which is going to be released on an OTT platform.

