Abhishek Banerjee reacts to Dream Girl 2 and Aakhri Sach's same day release: 'Special feelings in the world'

Abhishek Banerjee is one of the most renowned faces in the entertainment industry. He first appeared in the film Rang De Basanti in 2006. Abhishek is not only an actor but also a casting director, best known for his roles in Stree, Bhediya, and as Hathoda Tyagi in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok. Recently, the actor shared his excitement as his two projects Dream Girl 2 and Aakhri Sach released on the same day, August 25, and how both films belong to separate sets of audiences.

Abhishek Banerjee reacts to Dream Girl 2 and Aakhri Sach's same day release

In a recent interview with an agency called ANI, Abhishek Banerjee shared his excitement as his two recent projects Dream Girl 2 and Aakhri Sach released on the same day.

He said, “Having 2 releases on the same day is such an incredible feeling! In terms of genres, both Aakhri Sach and Dream Girl 2 are poles apart from each other and belong to separate sets of audiences. I’m extremely happy that I am able to cater to an audience that belongs to two ends of the spectrum. This is one of the most special feelings in the world, and I hope that while ‘Dream Girl 2’ makes you laugh till your stomachs hurt, ‘Aakhri Sach’ will keep you on your tippy toes with what’s happening next.”

About Dream Girl 2 and Aakhri Sach

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the super hit film, Dream Girl which was released in 2019. The first installment was a big hit at the box office.

The cast of the film includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film while Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it.

On the other hand, Aakhri Sach is a crime investigative thriller series. It is directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey. The film stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has also worked as a casting director in ‘Bajatey Raho’ and ‘Mickey Virus’ in 2013.