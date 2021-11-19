Abhishek Banerjee shares glimpse of ‘pyaar ki shaadi’ as he poses with newlyweds Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and longtime ladylove Patralekhaa tied the knot this Monday on November 15th. The dreamy destination wedding in Chandigarh was attended by the couple’s families and close friends. It has been a few days since the wedding, but neither us nor Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s friends are over the beautiful union of the two lovebirds. Speaking of which, actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee recently took to his social media space and shared a picture from the special day featuring himself, his wife Tina Noronha, and of course, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa.

Taking to his Instagram space, Abhishek shared an adorable picture where he and his wife Tina can be seen posing with the newlywed couple in Chandigarh. Along with the happy picture, Abhishek wrote a sweet caption as it was his ‘yaar ki shaadi’. The caption read, “Yeh waali pyaar ki shaadi hai .. khoob saari yaadon ki shaadi Hai.. and of course mere yaar ki shaadi hai .. congratulations @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. wish you guys a beautiful married life . It was indeed all a dream From Me and @tina_merlyne”.

Take a look at Abhishek’s post:

Abhishek Banerjee and Rajukummar Rao shared screen space in the 2018 horror-comedy Stree, which also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. Paatal Lok fame Abhishek was recently seen in the Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket. Coming to Rajkummar Rao, the actor featured in the recent family comedy Hum Do Hamare Do alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

