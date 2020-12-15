Abhishek Chaubey to direct a biopic on hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand; Abhishek Bachchan sends best wishes

Producer Ronnie Screwvala recently took to his social media handle to announce a biopic on hockey legend Dhyan Chand. The movie will be directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

The life of the greatest hockey player Major Dhyan Chand will soon be portrayed on the silver screen. Producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Abhishek Chaubey have collaborated for the biopic on the hockey legend. The duo had earlier worked together in the 2019 film Sonchiriya that featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee. Makin the big announcement, Ronni took to Twitter hand and shared a collage of pictures of the hockey legend and expressed his excitement over his new project.

While sharing the monochrome photos, he wrote, “1500+ goals, 3 Olympic gold medals, and a story of India’s pride...It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next with #AbhishekChaubey - a biopic on the Hockey Wizard of India- #DHYANCHAND.” While it got the cine buffs excited, actor Abhishek Bachchan was also quick to take note of the announcement and replied writing, “Fantastic! All the best.” It is being said that the film will be co-produced by Premnath Rajagopalan and the makers are yet to finalize the cast. Supratik Sen and Abhishek have been writing the movie for a year now.

Take a look at the tweet below:

In a statement to Hindustan Times, Abhishek said “Dhyan Chand is one of the greatest hockey players in the history of our national sport, and it’s a matter of pride to direct his biopic. We had a massive amount of research material in hand, and honestly, every achievement of his life deserves a separate story in itself.”

He added that he is grateful to have a brilliant creative force like Ronnie Screwvala backing the film, and they can’t wait to get started next year. He also said that he will soon announce the lead actor. It is being said that the upcoming sports-drama will commence from 2021 and the film is expected to release in 2022.

