Abhishek Kapoor on casting Vaani Kapoor as a trans woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Needed a seasoned actor

Abhishek Kapoor's recently released Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana has not taken the box office by storm but has definitely caught attention for its unusual subject. The film which revolves around the love story of a trans woman and a heterosexual man has not made it to mainstream cinema in recent years.

Speaking about why and how he went about it, director Abhishek Kapoor revealed that the aim was to normalise conversations. Speaking to Mid-Day, the director admitted that is was not an easy task to make a film around the said subject "It is a sensitive subject and one can end up offending the community. I took the mainstream approach to normalise conversations about them," the filmmaker revealed.

While Ayushmann plays the rough and tough Pujabi Munda, Vaani Kapoor plays a trans woman. When asked if the thought of casting a trans woman for Vaani's role ever crossed his mind, Abhishek Kapoor said, "The mission was to not only make a film, but also deliver a message that reached far and wide; and to bring about change. With the purest (intention), it would have been ideal to cast a trans woman, but we also needed a seasoned performer to play the part. Vaani had the right amount of experience."

He added that "right talent" can put across the message appropriately and once that message is accepted, it becomes the first step towards normalising an issue. "Once normalised, you can make films with trans people. But, you have to start the conversation first," Abhishek Kapoor remarked.

