Abhishek Kapoor earns resounding acclaim across the world for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

It's rare for a film to tick all the boxes of entertainment, content, and performance. But Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui fits the bill perfectly. The massive reception of Abhishek Kapoor's drama is a testimony to the very fact that it's hit the sweet spot with the audience & critics alike. After having a phenomenal run at the box office, the film is all set to break records on the OTT platform.

Rightly hailed as the visionary and revolutionary filmmaker, Abhishek Kapoor took the bold subject of the stigma attached to transgender women with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and dare we say, created a cinematic masterpiece! From gaining full marks on entertainment to handling the issue with maturity to educating the mass audience - the master storyteller taped all the beats beautifully!

Owing to the same, Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, has bagged a spot on the global top five list on the streaming platform.

While speaking about the massive reception, Abhishek Kapoor said, "I feel inspired by all the love coming our way for the film. We made it with all heart and I'm glad that the story has ignited the right conversations about a misunderstood community. All the admiration for our work only encourages me to keep pushing the envelope further with every film I make."

Meanwhile, the film industry is coming forward to pour Abhishek with much-deserved love. Hailing the filmmaker, Tamannaah said, "I truly applaud you for treating the stigma and misconceptions around trans-genders in a sensitive yet beautiful way."

While actress Raveena Tandon wrote, "@Abhishekapoor what a pathbreaking script and so sensitively and beautifully handled! Loved each minute. A film to be proud of," Khushbhu Sundar said, "The film belongs to @Abhishekapoor He is simply superb." Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also wrote, "Really enjoyed the message that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui spoke about."