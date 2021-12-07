Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath turns 3: I can feel Mansoor in sacred mountains

Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a name but an emotion. And while the late actor is known for giving several hits in his career of around seven years, but his 2018 release Kedarnath went on to touch a million hearts. Sushant was seen playing the role of Mansoor in the movie opposite Sara Ali Khan who had made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. And while the movie has completed three years of release, director Abhishek Kapoor penned a heartfelt note remembering Sushant.

Taking to Instagram handle, Abhishek shared an unseen pic of himself with Sushant Singh Rajput wherein they were seen having a candid BTS moment. In the caption, the filmmaker wrote how much he missed his Mansoor aka Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek wrote, “It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day.. But the fruits of one’s labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place.. Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T. Amidst all the gratitude and love, I can't help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world”.

Take a look at Abhishek Kapoor’s post:

Later, he also shared a beautiful video comprising the heart touching moments from the movie. Abhishek wrote, “A movie that took us through a journey of spirituality, love and tragedy only to rise up from the ashes again. Celebrating 3 years of #Kedarnath”.