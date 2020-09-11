Abhishek Kapoor shares heartfelt video of Sushant Singh Rajput, recalls SSR saying 'Jaane do sir, kaam bolega'

Abhishek Kapoor took to social media and shared a heartfelt video of Sushant Singh Rajput as he reminisced their Kedarnath days with Sara Ali Khan.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor gave late actor Sushant Singh Rajput two extremely special films of his career. While he launched him in Kai Po Che, the actor-director duo came together to work on Kedarnath which was also Sara Ali Khan's debut film. Today, Abhishek Kapoor took to social media and shared a heartfelt video of the late actor as he reminisced their Kedarnath days. Kapoor also wrote about how they had begun shooting for Kedarnath on this day, three years ago.

The video featured some unseen photos of Sushant and Sara as well as the actor-director snapped candidly on sets. The montage also shows Sushant in his character and rehearsing scenes with Abhishek Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Sharing the video, Kapoor wrote, "(1986-2020) Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother.. How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds."

He added, "How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say “jaane do sir, kaam bolega” #missubhai #jaibholenath #sushantsinghrajput #ssr #kaipoche #kedarnath @Pragyakapoor_ @rsvp @gitspictures @zeemusic @itsamittrivedi @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial."

