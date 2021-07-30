Abhishek & Ranbir, Alia & Masaba: Star kids who inherited their friendship from parents

Making your parents' BFF kids as your BFF is not a new phenomenon, right? And especially when you step into the Bollywood industry, you would find many friendships that have passed on from their parents to their kids. Obviously, not every star-kids who are BFFs have parents who are BFFs too. But, today, as we are almost nearing Friendship Day, we bring you a list of next-gen friends who have got this bond in inheritance from their parents who were BFFs too.

1) – Shanaya Kapoor – Ananya Panday

It is not hidden from anyone that these three Gen-Z star kids share a great bond. Their social media pictures are proof of their friendship, and they have always been there for each other since their childhood days. We keep getting visually treated by their unseen childhood pictures on their social media. Their moms , Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey, have been friends for over 25 years. The friendship has just passed on from one generation to another, with only one change: this generation shares a much crazier and deeper bond.

2) Abhishek Bachchan –

Amitabh Bachchan and were both brilliant actors of their times. Their friendship dates back to the 1970s when the two had worked together for the first time in Amar Akbar Anthony. They shared a great bond which passed on to their sons Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Although these two actors have never worked in one film like their fathers, they bond over sports and especially football. You would often see pictures of Abhishek and Ranbir playing football.

3) Tiger Shroff – Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's dads Jackie Shroff, and Shakti Kapoor, were great friends. Both of them shared such a good bond that in one of the interviews, Shakti said that Jackie's mother knew that he considers Shakti his very good friend and will listen only to him. Their kids Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, are not just BFFs since childhood, but were also classmates and are inseparable since then. 4) – Masaba Gupta – Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta and Anu Ranjan have been friends since they were young. These three ladies made sure to have the best of their times then. Their bond is still strong, and obviously, it has passed on from that generation to the next generation. Their daughters Alia Bhatt, Masaba Gupta and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor are great friends. In fact, Akanksha is Alia's BFF, and we keep seeing their pictures together on their feed every now and then.

5) Tiger shroff - Rinzing Denzongpa

Jackie Shroff and Danny Denzongpa's friendship dates back to the '80s when they were both big names in the industry. Danny is amongst one of Jackie's closes friends, and it looks like their sons are carrying the legacy of their friendship ahead. Both Tiger and Rinzing are BFFs, and reportedly when Tiger decided to enter into Bollywood, even Rinzing made up his mind to become an actor.

Well, some friendships keep continuing from generation to generation, and these are one of them.

