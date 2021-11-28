Abhishek reveals how Himesh convinced Ajay Devgn to sing 'Bol Bachchan' title track.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed how Ajay Devgn was convinced to lend his voice for the title track of their film 'Bol Bachchan' by music composer Himesh Reshammiya.

In an upcoming episode of the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', Abhishek and his 'Bob Biswas' co-star Chitrangada Singh will be seen as the special guests.

During the shoot, Abhishek shared a never-heard-before anecdote about Reshammiya.

The actor revealed how he had gone to the musician's studio once to record a song and was surprised to find how the music director was able to convince Ajay to sing a song for 'Bol Bachchan', which released in 2012.

Abhishek said: "We all know how serious Ajay Devgn is, and getting him to record a song is indeed a big thing. I clearly remember I had gone to Himesh's studio for a recording when I noticed Ajay sitting in a corner with a sullen face."

He added: "I was taken aback and went on to ask him, why was he sitting there? With a resentful tone, he mentioned how Himesh Reshammiya and Rohit Shetty had summoned him to record the song along with me. Imagine the pressure I was in, recording for Himesh Reshammiya and that too with Ajay Devgn."

Abhishek said that "it was complete paranoia" for him. He added: "But hats off to Himesh for actually being able to bring us all on the same table."

