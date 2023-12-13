Abhishek Upmanyu spotted at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's anniversary party; fans can’t keep calm
Stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu got fans talking after pictures of him standing next to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from their wedding anniversary party went viral.
The most-loved celebrity couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. To commemorate the day, the couple hosted an intimate party with their friends. Taking to social media, the actress shared images from the night that also featured comedian Abhishek Upmanyu. On watching him at the couple’s close bash, fans got talking.
Fans spot Abhishek Upmanyu at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's anniversary party
It just seems like yesterday when Anushka Sharma was seen walking down the aisle in her peach-hued lehenga to marry the love of her life, actor Virat Kohli. However, it’s been six years since the couple tied the knot. As they celebrated their big day, the lovebirds hosted their friends and acquaintances to an intimate gala at home.
Taking to Instagram, the NH10 actress dropped some of the inside images from the party. In all of them, comedian Abhishek Upmanyu can be seen standing next to the celebs. In the first picture, the Indian cricketer can be seen making goofy faces and having a fun laugh with his guests. In the next image, the couple made a wish and cut their wedding anniversary cake. The last one is a group photo in which Abhishek stood next to Virat.
Take a look at the pictures:
Netizens react to Abhishek Upmanyu’s picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
People online were surprised to see the comic being a part of the celeb’s big day. Hence, they took to social media to share their two cents on it. Expressing surprise, a user shared on X, “Is that Abhishek Upmanyu? Didn’t know he was this close to these guys!” while another wrote, “just noticed abhishek upmanyu be a part of virat and anushka’s anniversary celebration, has to be one of the greatest moments for the indian standup comedy scene.”
A third one tweeted, “I think Abhishek Upmanyu has got the premium subscription to be in the family events of #Virushka. As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their wedding anniversary, watch #AbhishekUpmanyu sneaking in the pics and be like : Inko kya hi pata chalega.” Another one wrote, “Woah!!! fellas named abhishek are ruling everywhere.”
Take a look:
ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share PICS from their 6th wedding anniversary: ‘Day filled with love and friends and family’
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saurabh Sachdeva says Animal star Ranbir Kapoor is ‘curious’; reveals he was shocked to know about Animal Park
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saurabh Sachdeva shares fond memories from Lord Bobby Deol’s entry song in Animal; admits feeling 'nervous'
entertainment
Fighter EXCLUSIVE: First song of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer to drop on December 15
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; the negative force in AI world