Abhishek Upmanyu spotted at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's anniversary party; fans can’t keep calm

The most-loved celebrity couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. To commemorate the day, the couple hosted an intimate party with their friends. Taking to social media, the actress shared images from the night that also featured comedian Abhishek Upmanyu. On watching him at the couple’s close bash, fans got talking.

Fans spot Abhishek Upmanyu at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's anniversary party

It just seems like yesterday when Anushka Sharma was seen walking down the aisle in her peach-hued lehenga to marry the love of her life, actor Virat Kohli. However, it’s been six years since the couple tied the knot. As they celebrated their big day, the lovebirds hosted their friends and acquaintances to an intimate gala at home.

Taking to Instagram, the NH10 actress dropped some of the inside images from the party. In all of them, comedian Abhishek Upmanyu can be seen standing next to the celebs. In the first picture, the Indian cricketer can be seen making goofy faces and having a fun laugh with his guests. In the next image, the couple made a wish and cut their wedding anniversary cake. The last one is a group photo in which Abhishek stood next to Virat.

Netizens react to Abhishek Upmanyu’s picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

People online were surprised to see the comic being a part of the celeb’s big day. Hence, they took to social media to share their two cents on it. Expressing surprise, a user shared on X, “Is that Abhishek Upmanyu? Didn’t know he was this close to these guys!” while another wrote, “just noticed abhishek upmanyu be a part of virat and anushka’s anniversary celebration, has to be one of the greatest moments for the indian standup comedy scene.”

A third one tweeted, “I think Abhishek Upmanyu has got the premium subscription to be in the family events of #Virushka. As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their wedding anniversary, watch #AbhishekUpmanyu sneaking in the pics and be like : Inko kya hi pata chalega.” Another one wrote, “Woah!!! fellas named abhishek are ruling everywhere.”

