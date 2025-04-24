Abir Gulaal: Dia Mirza voices support for Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback amidst backlash; 'We will be watching soon’

Fawad Khan is preparing to make his Bollywood comeback with the film Abir Gulaal, where he will star opposite Vaani Kapoor. The project has been creating a stir, not only because it marks Fawad’s return to the Indian film industry in a romantic role, but also due to the mixed reactions it has received. Amidst the backlash, Dia Mirza voiced her support for Khan and said, "We will be watching soon."

In a recent interaction with News18 Showsha, Dia Mirza reportedly shared her perspective on Fawad Khan’s return to the Hindi film industry, voicing her approval. She emphasized that creative expression should remain separate from hostility and expressed a desire to see increased artistic partnerships between Indian and Pakistani talents in the times ahead.

Mirza reportedly acknowledged the political nature of the debate surrounding the ban on artists but reiterated her longstanding belief that art should serve as a channel for peace and unity. She emphasized that neither art nor sports should be associated with hate or conflict.

The Kaafir actress expressed happiness over Fawad Khan's return to Bollywood and mentioned that audiences would soon see him back on screen. She also hoped his comeback would open doors for more collaborative efforts between artists from both nations.

Fawad Khan has previously featured in three Bollywood films, Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), all of which received significant attention, largely due to his strong fan base in India.

However, the dynamics changed notably after the 2016 Uri terror attack. In response, major film industry organizations such as the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) imposed a ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian cinema.

Although the Bombay High Court rejected a petition in 2023 that sought a formal ban, industry insiders say an unofficial restriction on hiring Pakistani talent has remained in effect since then.

Fawad’s latest project, Abir Gulaal, has not been immune to backlash either, with political groups like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) voicing their opposition.

