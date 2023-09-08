‘AbRam has a little home studio’ reveals Jawan’s Aaliyah; says Shah Rukh Khan arranged for jam session on set

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, released in theaters yesterday, and the movie has been receiving great reviews from critics and audiences alike. In the film, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girja Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi and Lehar Khan are a part of SRK’s core team. Aaliyah Qureishi has now shared some fun anecdotes with SRK from the sets of Jawan. She also revealed that King Khan’s son AbRam Khan has a little home studio.

Jawan’s Aaliyah reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam loves music

Aaliyah Qureishi is a musician, and she recently revealed that on the sets of Jawan, Shah Rukh arranged for a jam session. While speaking with India Today, Aaliyah said that during the first schedule of Jawan, SRK’s manager Pooja told him that Aaliyah is a musician. “So he said, 'Oh you know, AbRam also has a little home studio. He's also really into music. Tomorrow after dinner, we'll jam.'” While Aaliyah thought that Shah Rukh must have said it just like that, turns out SRK actually arranged for guitars, and the whole setup.

“I thought he had said it just like that because it's a big set and you forget, you get busy. But he remembered and he actually got two guitars, a mic stand, a mic, a speaker, he got a whole home set up. I played him some of my original music and it was just really nice,” she said.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Aaliyah also shared a series of pictures from Jawan screening. In one picture, she was seen posing for a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan, while in another, she posed with her girl gang including Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan and others. Aaliyah also posted a boomerang video in which Deepika Padukone was seen kissing her cheek. “HAPPY JAWAN DAY,” she wrote.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, among others. Deepika and Sanjay Dutt also have special appearances.

