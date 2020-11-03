AbRam Khan poses adorably with dad Shah Rukh Khan, cousin Alia Chibba as they celebrate SRK's birthday

While we got to see glimpses of Suhana Khan and dad Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam's latest photo with dad SRK on the actor's 55th birthday is all things adorable.

Shah Rukh Khan made his fans feel supremely special and loved on his 55th birthday even though there were zero celebrations at Mannat this year. The actor who is in Dubai for the ongoing IPL 2020 celebrated the special day with his family and close friends and made sure to send love and hugs for his fans all over the world. Not just that, the actor also shared a video from outside Dubai's Burj Khalifa as it lit up in his honour.

Shah Rukh along with his kids and wife Gauri Khan marveled in the sights and daughter Suhana also shared some photos. Suhana's cousin Alia Chibba who is also spending time with the family wished her uncle Shah Rukh and shared a photo on social media. In the photo, we also got a glimpse of SRK's youngest and cutest child AbRam Khan who can be seen posing for a picture like a good boy. SRK, AbRam and Alia Chibba can be seen striking a pose in front of the Burj Khalifa. She added a red heart emoji to the photo.

Check out SRK and AbRam on actor's 55th birthday:

Posing in front of the world's tallest structures, SRK wrote, "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! "

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan joins Suhana Khan, Karan Johar with family at Burj Khalifa to celebrate his birthday; See Pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×