AbRam Khan’s birthday celebration included his favourite person Shah Rukh Khan, a ‘scary’ story & Harry Styles

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s munchkin, AbRam Khan turned a year older a day back. Today, Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of AbRam’s birthday celebrations and it was all about his favourite person, things and music.

A day back, and ’s youngest son, turned a year older and fans celebrated the same on social media by trending ‘Happy Birthday AbRam.’ However, at home, AbRam had his own special birthday celebration with his favourite person, Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of the same on social media today. Amid the lockdown, fans were waiting to see how SRK would be celebrating his little one’s birthday with his family at home.

Well, on Thursday, Garui gave everyone a glimpse into AbRam’s sweet birthday celebration. She shared a video in which we could see Shah Rukh reading to AbRam from his favourite book a ‘Scary’ story. Not just this, we could also hear AbRam’s favourite song, Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles playing in the background. Seeing AbRam pay attention to his father, King Khan while listening to his favourite story is surely the cutest thing on the internet.

Gauri shared the video and wrote, “Listening to ‘scary’ stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person…” Soon comments from various celebs started pouring in on social media and fans loved how AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan were spending time together at home. A while back, when Shah Rukh participated in the fundraiser I For India for COVID 19, AbRam also made a guest appearance while his dad was performing. The adorable banter between the father and son won the hearts of fans. The cute dance that AbRam did with SRK went viral on social media.

Check out and Shah Rukh Khan’s video from his birthday:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×