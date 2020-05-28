AbRam Khan’s birthday celebration included his favourite person Shah Rukh Khan, a ‘scary’ story & Harry Styles
A day back, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son, AbRam Khan turned a year older and fans celebrated the same on social media by trending ‘Happy Birthday AbRam.’ However, at home, AbRam had his own special birthday celebration with his favourite person, Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of the same on social media today. Amid the lockdown, fans were waiting to see how SRK would be celebrating his little one’s birthday with his family at home.
Well, on Thursday, Garui gave everyone a glimpse into AbRam’s sweet birthday celebration. She shared a video in which we could see Shah Rukh reading to AbRam from his favourite book a ‘Scary’ story. Not just this, we could also hear AbRam’s favourite song, Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles playing in the background. Seeing AbRam pay attention to his father, King Khan while listening to his favourite story is surely the cutest thing on the internet.
Gauri shared the video and wrote, “Listening to ‘scary’ stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person…” Soon comments from various celebs started pouring in on social media and fans loved how AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan were spending time together at home. A while back, when Shah Rukh participated in the fundraiser I For India for COVID 19, AbRam also made a guest appearance while his dad was performing. The adorable banter between the father and son won the hearts of fans. The cute dance that AbRam did with SRK went viral on social media.
Check out AbRam Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s video from his birthday: