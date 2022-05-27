On AbRam’s birthday, Gauri Khan shares a cute video of him and it will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan; WATCH
As AbRam Khan turned a year older today, here’s how mommy Gauri Khan wished her little munchkin.
In the video, AbRam looked cute in his sky blue coloured t-shirt and was seen sitting on an ATV. He was seen enjoying on the beach side and looked ecstatic. Soon, AbRam was seen shaking his head in style and it reminded us of Shah Rukh Khan from his iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Major nostalgic vibes, isn’t it? Sharing this cute video, Gauri captioned it as, “Happy birthday”. Interestingly, several celebs like Bhavana Pandey, Amrita Arora, Shweta Bachchan, etc took to the comment section and wished AbRam on his special day.
Check out Gauri Khan’s post for AbRam’s birthday here:
Earlier, AbRam had made the headlines as he was papped with Gauri Khan at her store. Interestingly, the lady made sure her son gets picture-perfect clicks and her sweet gesture had won hearts.
Meanwhile, Khans also have another reason to celebrate as Suhana Khan is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s much talked about The Archies. The movie has hit the floors and the makers even released a teaser of the movie which took social media by storm. The Archies will also star Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in the lead and will be releasing on Netflix.