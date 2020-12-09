AbRam, Shahid’s daughter Misha & Yash, Roohi Johar dazzle at Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday bash

Rani Mukerji recently hosted a unicorn-themed birthday party on her daughter Adira’s 5th birthday and it was attended by many star kids including Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam and Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha Kapoor

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's little daughter Adira has turned five today and her doting parents made sure to make her birthday a memorable and glitzy affair. On her daughter’s special day, the stunning actress hosted a grand party and it was attended by her friends from the film industry with their little munchkins. In fact, the star kids made the bash glitzy and special as they all arrived in style. Rani threw a unicorn-themed bash birthday bash and pictures from it are doing rounds on social media.

and ’s son , ’s kids Misha and Zain Kapoor, ’s twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya and Sameera Reddy’s children Hans Verde and Nyra Verde, Soha Ali Khan with her little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu among others were spotted at the celebrations. In the pictures, we can see Soha posing with her little daughter Inaaya while making her way inside. Tusshar was spotted sitting inside the car with his son. Tahira Kashyap also attended it with her son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. In the photos, Yash and Roohi can also be seen sitting inside a swanky car and they can be seen twinning in red.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Besides them, celebrities including , Vaani Kapoor, Farah Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vaani Kapoor, and Shamita Shetty were also in attendance. Going by the photos that have gone viral, it is evident that all these star kids had a blast at the party and enjoyed every bit of it.

For the unversed, Rani and Aditya welcomed their baby girl in 2015, a year after their hush-hush wedding in Italy in 2014.

