Suhana Khan, AbRam, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday scream with joy after KKR wins against Punjab Kings at IPL; PICS

Star kid Suhana Khan is always at the forefront when it comes to cheering for her father Shah Rukh Khan’s cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. With IPL season on, millions of Indians have their eyes glued to their television screens because of India’s first love: Cricket. Today is a day of celebration for Suhana Khan and her team as Kolkata Knight Riders won against Punjab Kings. Suhana also shared a celebratory post with her baby brother AbRam and it is just too cute. Even Suhana's close friend Ananya Panday put up a glimpse of the priceless moment when KKR won on her Instagram.

Suhana put up a sweet picture of AbRam who was diligently focusing on the game with his fingers crossed as they cheered from the bleachers. Along with the picture, Suhana wrote, 'Think it worked @kkriders'. Moreover, Ananya Panday put up a shot where the whole gang could be seen screaming with joy as KKR bagged their majestic win against Punjab Kings. To this, Ananya just added a sweet note and wrote, 'Gang'. The happiness and excitement were evident on everyone's faces as they celebrated with their hands in the air. After all, it was an amazing moment for all of them. Moreover, we also caught Shah Rukh Khan's eldest Aryan Khan as he cheered for his team.

Check Suhana's story HERE

Check Ananya's story HERE

Aryan cheering for KKR:

Just before the start of the match, the two friends Ananya and Suhana had shared pictures as they geared up for the match. They were seen donning tank tops with the KKR logo on them.

Also Read: Suhana Khan & Ananya Panday root for Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL in colourful KKR T-shirts; WATCH