'Absolutely TIGER-struck’: Suniel Shetty calls Salman Khan ‘tornado’ after watching Tiger 3's Tiger Ka Message

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are among the most loved Khans of Bollywood. Recently, King Khan heaped roaring success at the box office with his acting-thriller movie Jawan. Now, all eyes are on Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. To increase everyone’s excitement, the makers dropped an official teaser of the action-packed entertainer that is expected to be released this Diwali, precisely on November 10. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty reacted to the short video titled Tiger Ka Message.

Suniel Shetty reacts to Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3’s Tiger Ka Message

Ahead of the film’s release, the protagonist of the mass entertainer, Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathor (played by Salman Khan) sent a message. In the video, he is reminding people of the years he has served the country and now, he wants to clear his name after being framed as the country’s traitor and a number 1 enemy. Tiger wants to let his son know that he is a patriot and is determined to seek vengeance to clear his and his family's name. Reacting to the power-packed video, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to Twitter and called the film a blockbuster hit. Calling Salman Khan a ‘tornado’, Shetty penned, “#BlockbusterAlert Just witnessed the ROAR of #Tiger3 and I'm absolutely TIGER-struck! @BeingSalmanKhan, you're not just a Tiger, you're a TORNADO! Raw power, dynamism, and those punchy dialogues - this one's got it all! Can't wait to witness the epic showdown! #TigerKaMessage.”

Take a look at his post:

More about Tiger 3

The upcoming spy action thriller is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012 and Tiger Zinda Hai which dropped in the year 2017. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Apart from Salman, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Revathi, Ridhi Dogra, Ranvir Shorey, and Vishal Jethwa, among others. The movie will also have SRK’s cameo as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s special appearance as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. According to the recently released video, the movie is set after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Salman is returning with his intense look, the iconic theme music, and the seetimaar dialogues with the movie.

