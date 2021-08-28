Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla on Rhea Kapoor’s dreamy reception outfit: Took around 200 man hours to create it

It has been more than a few days since producer, stylist and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony. What followed was a grand reception and a fun after-party, and on both these occasions bride Rhea stepped into two gorgeous outfits by renowned designers, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. In a recent chat with a leading daily, they spilled the beans on these outfits and what went behind preparing them.

Speaking to ETimes, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla described both of Rhea’s outfits. They said, “Rhea wore a custom Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Mandala off-white organza circular dress paired with a box pleated organza cape with dramatic sleeves, all hand-embroidered in delicate Resham work. For her second look, she wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla love skirt in off-white organza with love written in different languages in bold red resham (silk).”

When asked about how much time they got to create the outfit and if the pandemic made it tough, they shared that they only had one week to create the off-white outfit, and that it took them around 200 man-hours. They said, “We had a week to bring Rhea’s dream off-white outfit to life. It took around 200 man-hours to create it. The right fabric had to be used along with delicate embroidery to make it look effortless and dreamy. Given the pandemic time restrictions, it was tough to get it done on such short notice, but with the right team in place and one fitting later, we managed to pull it off.”

Check out Rhea Kapoor's reception and after-party looks:

The designer duo further shared that Rhea knew from the beginning that she wanted to wear ivory on her special day and that she wanted it to be dramatic. They further stated that since customization is their forte, they enjoy creating something that brings out the best in people. The designers went on to add that they had collaborated with Rhea for ‘Veere Di Wedding’ as well, and praised her ‘pioneering eye for fashion and styling’ which they said, have raised standards in the industry.

