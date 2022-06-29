Academy invites Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti & Rintu Thomas to be a prestigious member of Oscars committee.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars annually, has announced its list of invitees for the year 2022. The Academy extended an invite to 397 distinguished artists and executives to join its organisation in 2022. Of the 397 artists, the list has 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners. The membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity, the official announcement stated.

From India, famous personalities from different backgrounds have been invited to be a member of The Academy. As for actors, Kajol of My Name Is Khan fame and Suriya of Jai Bhim fame have been invited. In the Documentary section, Oscar nominee Writing with Fire makers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas have also scored an invited.

In the writing department, Reema Kagti, who has Gully Boy, Made In Heaven and Dil Dhadakne Do among other projects to her writing credits, has also been invited to be a member of the prestigious organisation. Meanwhile, Indian-American producer Aditya Sood who has backed films such as Deadpool and The Martian also appears in the list as well as PR and Marketing professional Sohini Sengupta.

Amidst the Indian talent, other world-renowned names that have been extended an invite include The Queen's Gambit fame Anya Taylor-Joy, Billie Eilish, Jamie Dornan and award-winning Coda actor Troy Kotsur.

