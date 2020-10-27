Acclaimed Gujarati actor Naresh Kanodia passes away at 77 due to COVID 19

Naresh Kanodia was admitted to UN Mehta Institute for four days and was undergoing treatment for COVID 19. His elder brother Mahesh Kanodia had passed away two days ago.

The year 2020 has been going really hard on the entertainment industry especially due to the COVID 19 outbreak. Not just it led to a complete shutdown of the industry across India for over five months, the showbiz world has lost some of its shiniest stars. The recent one to join this unfortunate list is Gujrati actor Naresh Kanodia. The actress breathed his last today at the age of 77. According to media reports, Naresh was tested positive of COVID 19 a couple of days ago and was undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute for the past four days.

His demise came as a shock to everyone and the social media is inundated with condolence messages for Kanodia. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of Gujarati film superstar and BJP leader Nareshbhai Kanodia. MLA Shri Hitubhai Kanodia spoke to the bereaved family over the telephone. Pray in the same Lord's footsteps that the Most Gracious Paramatma bestows Sadgati on His Divine Soul as well as gives strength to the family and all the well-wishers to bear this suffering. ૐ Shanti.”

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned his demise and shared a pic with him. He wrote, “In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden.”

In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/Ri4GzOO5zo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020

To recall, Naresh’s elder brother and Gujarati film musician and singer Mahesh Kanodia had also passed away on October 25 at the age of 83. He died following prolonged illness.

