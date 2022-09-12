Accused held in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case reveals Salman Khan was on his list next

For the unversed, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified gangsters in Punjab in May this year. As per the investigations of the Punjab Police, who are carefully investigating the matter by joining bits and pieces, the accused behind this case are the gangsters belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This gang has been accused of carrying out a number of killings of innocent people.

Bollywood celebrities, who have made it big in their respective careers, have a massive fan following. Keeping this fact in mind, one cannot deny that they are at a risk of getting mobbed at public places if found without security. Thus, ensuring security of such public figures is the responsibility of not only their respective bodyguards but also of the state police in general. Recently, a news has surfaced wherein popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan was allegedly under the radar of a Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang who are accused of killing popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala .

Punjab Police's statements about the case

In a latest development on Sunday, the Punjab Police informed that a total of 23 accused have been arrested in the singer’s murder case. Confirming this news, Punjab Police Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav also highlighted the security threat that is posed to popular actor Salman Khan. The police said, “Kapil Pandit, one of the arrested accused, said during interrogation that he along with other arrested accused Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav had conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. We are interrogating them.”

The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Saturday arrested the sixth and last shooter identified as Deepak Mundi, along with his two aides from the Indo-Nepal Border in West Bengal, when the trio was attempting to flee to Nepal. The operation was carried out jointly by the AGTF along with Delhi Police and Central agencies.

Punjab Police official, as reported by News 18, said that Deepak Mudi, and his two other aides, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker, were nabbed from near Indo-Nepal checkpoint in the area of Kharibari Police Station in Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

Salman Khan's Work Front

On the work front, Salman Khan is set to star in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji. The film will be produced by Salman Khan Films. Along with Khan, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu.

Initially, the film was titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but later the makers of the film decided to change the name for reasons best known to them. The film is expected to hit the theatres on 30 December 2022. He will also be seen in popular Television show, Bigg Boss 16 next.

