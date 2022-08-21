'The accused is hiding': Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan accuses Sooraj Pancholi of maligning her image

(Trigger Warning)

A few days ago Sooraj Pancholi made it to the headlines once again after Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan gave testimony to the special CBI court in Mumbai and said that the actor verbally and physically abused her late daughter. Following that, reports surfaced that a psychologist had submitted a report to the CBI court that a previous interview with Sooraj, where the psychologist had to evaluate information from the actor, was incomplete and fabricated because of Sooraj's alleged lack of cooperation.

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan in a recent interview with ETimes opened up about her feelings and said that she is Jiah Khan’s voice. Rabia further added that her daughter is not here to speak and the man who claimed to love her is maligning her image. “I am like any other mother who is seeking justice for her daughter. This is my journey to help surface the truth. The accused is hiding,” quipped Rabia.

Earlier Rabia Khan said Jiah's body was initially taken to Cooper hospital for post-mortem and later shifted to the J J Hospital. "Within two hours of the passing away of my daughter, they had already declared it as a suicide. I suspect that the movement of her body from Cooper Hospital to J J Hospital was done with mala fide intention," she alleged. She also told the court that a few days after her daughter's death, they found a note written by her in her bedroom. After reading the letter, the family came to know about the "pain and grievances borne by Jiah, which pointed towards Suraj Pancholi". After her testimony got over, special public prosecutor (CBI) Manoj Chandlan asked Rabia Khan whether she wanted to add anything further. She then said, "Both the agencies (police and CBI) never collected any legal evidence to prove it was a case of suicide. I believe it is a murder and the accused is responsible for killing my daughter."

