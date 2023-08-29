‘Acting mein thodi weak thi’: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma calls Ameesha Patel ‘bade ghar ki bitiya’

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai, went on to star in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2021. The film was a blockbuster and Ameesha’s role as Sakeena was loved by everyone. Recently, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma talked about Ameesha, and said that she wasn’t a very good actor when he first roped her in for Gadar.

Anil Sharma says Ameesha Patel was weak at acting when he cast her for Gadar

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Anil Sharma said for the role of Sakeena, he wanted to cast someone with a ‘moon-like face.’ While Ameesha Patel was perfect for the role look-wise, he said that they had shortlisted another girl who was a better actor. “Chaand jaisa chehra chahiye tha. Acting mein thodi weak thi. Maine Nitin Keni (producer) sahab se kaha, ‘suit to mujhe ye kar rahi hai lekin ek dusri ladki hai wo better actor hai.’ Magar yeh personality-wise, ameer ghar ki ladki hai to wo iske andar wo baat hai, wo attitude hai. (I wanted ac actress with a face like the moon. She was weak at acting. I told Nitin Keni that another girl we’d shortlisted was a better actor. Ameesha had the personality of someone who hails from a rich family, and she has an attitude).

He then added that he told Ameesha that he would have to train her for at least 6 months, and she agreed. She would come for training with Anil Sharma for 4-5 hours and he helped ingrain Sakeena’s personality in her.

Anil Sharma calls Ameesha Patel ‘bade ghar ki bitiya’

Before the release of Gadar 2, Ameesha had accused Anil Sharma of not providing proper remuneration to make-up artists, technicians, and costume designers. Now, speaking about Ameesha, the Gadar 2 director said that he has had his disagreements with her in the past as well. He mentioned that even while shooting for Gadar in 2001, they had a disagreement.

“Woh bade ghar ki bitiya hai, unke mizaaj thode bade hain, magar dil ki buri nahi hain, dil ki achi hain. Bade ghar ki beti jo hoti hai kabhi kabhi tunakmizaaji aa jaati hai. Hum log chote ghar ke log hain. Hum log pyaar mohabbat se rehte hain. Woh bhi rehti hain, but thoda sa attitude, ek ada hai unme jo kabhi kabhi tedhi-medhi ho jaati hai, lekin insaan achi hain (She hails from a big family, and she carries that attitude around with her. I’m a simple person, I believe in living with love. She does, too, but sometimes her attitude gets in the way. But she is a kind person otherwise),” said Anil Sharma.

