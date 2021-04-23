Actor Amit Mistry passes away due to cardiac arrest; Kubbra Sait and others mourn the loss
Popular actor Amit Mistry passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest. Actress Kubbra Sait extended her condolences.
In a tragic incident, popular actor Amit Mistry passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Credits :Cinema Rare/ Amit Mistry Instagram
