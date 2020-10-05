Actor and director Vishal Anand passes away at the age of 82 after prolonged illness

The news reports further state that the Chalte Chalte actor Vishal Anand passed away on Sunday at the age of 82.

As per an IANS report, actor cum director Vishal Anand has passed away at the age of 82. The veteran actor cum filmmaker passed away due to a prolonged illness. The news reports on the Chalte Chalte actor states that he passed away on Sunday. The late actor cum director's actual name was Bhisham Kohli. Furthermore, the late actor had starred in a lot of Hindi films during the 1970s. The news reports further go on to mention that the late actor, Vishal Anand featured in films like Hindustan Ki Kasam and Taxi Driver among others.

The news reports further go on to add that Vishal Anand's nephew Purab Kohli stated in a statement that the actor cum director Vishal Anand was not in good health for some months now. The statement further mentions that the family would like the fans to remember him for his blockbuster film Chalte Chalte from the year 1976. The news reports also add that the late filmmaker also backed the film Chalte Chalte.

Trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted about Vishal Anand's passing. Girish Johar tweeted saying,"Another Sad News... #VishalAnand ji is no more RIP Folded hands. Folded handsFolded hands. Sad News #ChalteChalte #DilSeMileDil ... both have memorable music." The late actor and filmmaker featured as an actor in a film titled Dil Se Mile Dil. The late Vishal Anand had directed films like Maine Jeena Seekh Liya and Kisme from 1980.

