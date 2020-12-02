Actor and politician Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID 19; Apne 2 star in isolation

Bollywood star and politician Sunny Deol has confirmed he's tested positive for COVID 19.

Sunny Deol has been tested positive for COVID-19. The Bollywood actor and the BJP MP from Gurdaspur revealed the news on Twitter. The actor took to the social media platform to confirm that he has taken the test. However, he did not mention any symptoms. He assured that he was healthy and was in isolation. The Apne 2 star also requested those who have come in contact with him lately to get themselves tested and take the necessary precautionary steps.

"I got the corona test done and the report came positive. I am in isolation and my health is fine. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," he tweeted. Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi revealed that Sunny had been staying in Kullu district for some days. Awasthi informed PTI that as per the information he received, the MP-actor and his friends were planning on heading for Mumbai. However, his COVID-19 test results came in on Tuesday. Hindustan Times reports the actor underwent shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recovering at a farmhouse near Manali.

मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020

The news of Sunny's COVID-19 results came a few days after he, his father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and son Karan Deol confirmed that they will be starring together in the sequel of Apne. "With the blessings of Babaji and your love, all of us will be seen together, again. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021," Sunny tweeted, announcing Apne 2 is in the making.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra CONFIRMS 'Apne 2' & brings onboard 3 generations with him, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×