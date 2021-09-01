Actor Armaan Kohli sent to 14 day judicial custody in Drugs Case

In the fresh update, Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has been remanded to a 14-day judicial by a Mumbai court on Wednesday. The news was shared by news agency ANI. He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday after drugs were recovered during the raid at his residence. He was immediately taken into custody for 24 hours following his arrest. It was further extended to Wednesday. It is also reported that during his arrest he was in an inebriated state.

ANI tweeted, “A Mumbai court remands actor Armaan Kohli to 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai.” He was booked under the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act. Apart from him, drug peddler named Ajay Singh was also arrested. As reported in TOI, Kohli's name came during the interrogation following which the officials conducted the raid. Releasing a statement on it, an NCB official had told ANI, “Drugs were recovered during the NCB raid at actor Armaan Kohli's residence in Mumbai. The actor will now be questioned in the agency's office”.