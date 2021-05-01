Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away at 52 due to COVID 19 complications; Manoj Bajpayee expresses shock

Popular actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who was seen in films like The Ghazi Attack, 2 States and more, passed away owing to COVID 19 complications. Manoj Bajpayee, Mukesh Chhabra and others from the industry are saddened by the loss.

Saturday began with a sad piece of news for Bollywood and the television industry as a popular actor, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away owing to COVID 19 complications. The popular actor was also an ex-army officer who joined the industry after his retirement. His death came as a shock to many of his colleagues in the movie business. Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to express his shock and grief over the loss of the talented actor.

Manoj wrote, "Oh my god!!! What a sad news !!! We knew each other for 14 yrs since the making of 1971 ! REST IN PEACE MAJOR !!! So Shocking!!!." Mukesh Chhabra also expressed his grief over the loss of the actor. Neil Nitin Mukesh, who worked with him Bypass Road, penned a note. He wrote, "Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you."

Take a look at the condolences:

Oh my god!!! What a sad news !!! We knew each other for 14 yrs since the making of 1971 ! REST IN PEACE MAJOR !!! So Shocking!!! https://t.co/JUzj4aLR29 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 1, 2021

What’s happening RIP pic.twitter.com/19okvE66Lb — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) May 1, 2021

Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you pic.twitter.com/8NE6FeZ6Ei — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 1, 2021

The popular actor had worked in both films as well as several television shows. His stints in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Special Ops was loved. Apart from this, he also was a part of several commercials. He managed to leave an indelible imprint on people mind's from the industry with his performance in films like Page 3, The Ghazi Attack, 2 States, Murder 2, Bypass Road and many more. The news of his demise has left the industry saddened and grieving.

