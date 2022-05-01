Actor Dharmendra admitted in hospital, getting better now: Report

Veteran actor Dharmendra got admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai, according to reports. Dharmendra was last seen in the 2018 action-comedy film Yamala Pagal Deewana Phir Se. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol and is directed by Navaniat Singh.

The veteran actor had fallen sick last week as per a report in the Indian Express. As stated by the source. “But he is getting better. He is doing fine. He will be given a discharge in a couple of days, by Tuesday or so. There’s nothing to worry about.”

To note, Dharmendra is quite active on social media, and last month, he shared a video on Twitter giving a quirky twist to his iconic song from his classic movie Sholay - ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ - and it winning hearts for all the right reasons. The quirky video featured a group of men trying to sit on a bike together. While four of them had managed to sit on the bike, it was the fifth one who was seen trying to make his way to sit on the bike. But giving a perfect example of friendship, the three of them (except the rider), held the fifth person in their arms as they drove away. The video came with a background music of Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic number ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’. The legendary actor captioned the video as, “Dosto…… Dosti ki haden nahin hoti ……”

As of now, Dharmendra is working on Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. The movie will mark his return to the big screen after over three years. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Dharmendra’s first collaboration with Alia and Ranveer. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on February 10, 2023.

