Actor & director Mahesh Manjrekar undergoes surgery for bladder cancer: Report

According to a report in ETimes, prolific actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar went through surgery for urinary bladder cancer. Reportedly the filmmaker was diagnosed with bladder cancer a few days back and the doctors suggested that he goes for the surgery instantly. Reportedly the operation was carried out at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Foundation.

ETimes reported that the Mahesh went through surgery nearly 10 days ago and remained admitted to the hospital for a few more days. Reportedly the stalwart of Marathi cinema is back to his residence now and feeling fit. The operation went off smoothly and Mahesh is currently resting comfortably at his home.

Mahesh Manjrekar is one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema. He has dabbled into acting and direction very successfully across languages. Mahesh Manjrekar starred in his first film- Jeeva Sakha (Marathi) in 1992 and quickly followed it up with memorable roles in 'Plan', 'Zinda', 'Musafir', Kaante, and 'Dus Kahaniyaan’. His performance as ’s father in Dabangg opposite was highly appreciated by the fans.

Mahesh has directed some of the finest films of the last few decades including ‘Vaastav’ which was led by Sanjay Dutt. Mahesh even made a cameo appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’, where he played himself and was calling the Sanjay Dutt character to come for the shoot. Mahesh’s latest film stars Salman Khan in the lead role alongside Aayush Sharma. The film is titled ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Makers had already released a teaser of the film where a very angry Aayush was rearing to pick the battle with Salman’s character. Mahesh’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

