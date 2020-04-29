Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53 in Mumbai hospital; Read Official Statement

Irrfan Khan Death News: Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where was under observation for colon infection. He breathed his last at the age of 53.

Actor Irrfan breathed his last on Wednesday at the age of 53. The Angrezi Medium star was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where was under observation for colon infection. Just last week, Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum died at the age of 95 on Saturday morning in Jaipur.

Official statement on Irrfan Khan’s demise:

“i trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

The news of his death was first shared on Twitter by Irrfan's Piku director Shoojit Sircar. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” he wrote.

Check out Shoojit Sircar's tweet below:

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

An actor par excellence, Irrfan will always be remembered for his impeccable onscreen persona and challenging characters he played on the celluloid. His love for the craft was above and beyond the commercial business of cinema. The actor's last film, Angrezi Medium, was his come back to the silver screen after battling neuroendocrine tumour.

Not just in Hindi cinema, but Irrfan's work in Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi is remarkable to say the least. His other notable films include the Academy Award nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Piku (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017) among many others.

RIP Irrfan Khan.

