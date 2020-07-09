Actor Jagdeep Funeral: Jaaved Jaaferi's brother Naved Jafri joins the family for veteran star's final rites

Veteran actor Jagdeep passed away on July 8. The actor will be laid to rest at Shia Kabristan in Mazgaon, Mumbai. His sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri were photographed at the crematory.

Renowned actor Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday, July 8. The veteran actor was seen in several Bollywood movies, with people still remembering him as Soorma Bhopali from Sholay. He was 81. Jagdeep is survived by sons Jaaved, Naved, grandson Meezaan among other family members. Following his demise, Bollywood stars took to social media and paid a tribute to the senior actor. This morning, Jagdeep's son Jaaved Jaaferi was photographed at a crematory in Mazgaon, where Jagdeep's mortal remains will be buried. He was seen leaving his house at around 9.30 am. The actor has been joined by his brother and producer-director Naved Jafri.

Due to the Coronavirus spread, Naved was seen sporting a black mask. He made his way to the Shia Kabristan, in Mumbai, with his family. Producer Mahmood Ali told PTI, “Jagdeep passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues.”

Jagdeep was among the last few comedians from his era. With over 400 movies in his career and standing at par with iconic comedians like Johnny Walker and Mehmood, Jagdeep will be remembered for his various characters. This includes Aar Paar, Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin and Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke. Jagdeep's last movie was back in 2012. He starred in the movie titled Gali Gali Chor Hai with Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse leading the film. The movie was directed by Rumi Jaffrey.

