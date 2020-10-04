Actor Mishti Mukherjee passes away due to kidney failure; Kashmera Shah mourns ‘Gone too soon’

Mishti Mukherjee has passed away on October 2 due to kidney failure at the age of 27 in Bengaluru.

Actress Mishti Mukherjee, who made her Bollywood debut as a lead actress in Subhash Ghai’s 2014 release, ‘Kaanchi: The Unbreakable’ has died due to kidney failure at the age of 27 in Bengaluru. The actress passed away on October 2 during the night and a day later, a statement has been issued which confirmed her death. On Saturday, her last rites were performed. Reportedly, the actress was on a keto diet and was suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time.

The official statement read as, “Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films and music videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother.”

Actor Kashmera Shah expressed her condolences to the family and paid her respects to Mishti.

In 2012, Mukherjee made her Bollywood debut with the film Life Ki Toh lag Gayi. She had also featured in a special appearance dance number in the 2013 release ‘Main Krishna Hoon’ before that. In a short span of time, Mishti was also seen in films such as ‘Great Grand Masti’ in 2016, ‘Begum Jaan’ in 2017 and ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ (2019), besides other Telugu and Bengali projects, and music videos.

While Mukherjee had appeared in a few music videos and films, the actress was mostly in news for controversies. Mishti was arrested along with her father and brother in 2014 for alleged prostitution racket and for the possession of pornographic content.

