Actor Payal Ghosh gets ready to play a CIA agent for her International film

Actress Payal Ghosh is currently kicked about a ride on hot wheels. She has been taking lessons in bike riding for her international film, Justice, and she literally wants to put her best foot on the pedal.
19696 reads Mumbai
Actor Payal Ghosh gets ready to play a CIA agent for her International film
"I play a CIA agent in the movie. They (CIA agents) are well trained in bikes and cars and warfare. I am training for that. There is a long way to go for me and I want to put in my best foot forward to anything I donow. For me it's not or never. I want to play the character with utmost conviction because the audience deserves that. I am very excited for this project," she shared.

Payal is known for her role in the Bollywood film "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi". Her first release was the Telugu film "Prayanam", released in 2009.

Credits :IANS

