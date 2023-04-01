Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee shares what keeps him going in the film industry after 40 years long career

One of the most celebrated actors in the Bengali film industry, Prosenjit Chatterjee aka ‘Bumba da’ has been ruling the film industry for the last 40 years. Since his debut in 1987, the actor has been one of the most popular leading actors in modern Bengali cinema. He is the son of veteran Bollywood actor Biswajit Chatterjee. Bumba da is all set to make his OTT debut with Vikramaditya Motwane’s Hindi web series Jubilee and the actor revealed that his style in the series is dedicated to his father Biswajit Chatterjee.

Prosenjit Chatterjee on his long career

On being asked how he responds to the immense love that he receives from his fans, the actor replied, “It’s their love that kept me going for 40 years. Why else would I be here?” He also shared that he tries his best to give back this love to his fans. He added, “I have always tried to give them something new, something different with time, be it the kind of cinema I choose in terms of language or character, I believe only in cinema and entertainment.”

On being asked by a fan if he will be seen in an action film, the actor shared that the audience will soon see him in an action film. Chatterjee shared that he is not doing any action films at the moment, but he is preparing. The actor added, “The day I do. I’ll do it properly.”

About Jubilee

The highly anticipated project stars a stellar cast that includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor. Actor Prosenjit will be seen essaying the role of Srikant Roy, the head of a Hindi film studio. Written by screenwriter Atul Sabharwal, the plot revolves around the aspirations and dreams that led to the birth of Bollywood. The streaming platform recently shared a video on social media to release the first look of Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, and the other characters. It is scheduled to stream on Prime Video from April 7.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra ‘shed a few tears of pride’ at NMACC’s grand opening; Drops glamorous PICS with Nick Jonas