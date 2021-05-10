Actor Rahul Vohra passes away due to Covid 19 after seeking help for 'better treatment' on social media

Rahul Vohra had taken to his Facebook page to appeal for 'better treatment' as his oxygen level kept on plummeting when he was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi.

Actor and social media content creator Rahul Vohra passed away in Delhi on Sunday due to Covid-19 complications. Vohra had taken to his Facebook page to appeal for 'better treatment' as his oxygen level kept on plummeting ever since he was admitted. The 35-year-old's plea, however, did not elicit any response and he passed away.

In his Facebook post, Rahul wrote, "Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra (Even I would have survived if I had received better treatment, yours IRahul Vohra)."

He also shared details of himself as the patient and further wrote, "Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage). In his heartbreaking Facebook post, he also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

Director Raj Shaandilya took to social media to offer his condolences to the late actor's family. He wrote, "I still can't believe you've left us."

Meanwhile, theatre personality Arvind Gaur wrote in his post, "Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects (sic)."

Rahu Vohra is survived by wife Jyoti Tiwari with whom he used to make videos and write scripts. The actor had close to 2 million followers on Facebook and featured in a Netflix film Unfreedom.

